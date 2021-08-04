Special Weather Statement issued August 4 at 3:08PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Lamar, moving east at 15 mph. Around 1-2″ has fallen around Lamar,
but no flooding has been reported. Some enhanced streamflow in
drainages is expected and potentially hazardous travel conditions
due to road ponding and lower visibility due to heavy rain.
Locations impacted include…
Lamar.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments