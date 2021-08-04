Special Weather Statement issued August 4 at 1:24PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 123 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Bristol, or 11 miles northeast of Lamar. This storm was nearly
stationary. Heavy rainfall may cause hazardous travel conditions due
to ponding on roads and lower visibilities. Some enhanced streamflow
in drainages may be observed.
Locations impacted include…
Hartman and Bristol.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
