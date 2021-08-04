Special Weather Statement issued August 4 at 1:24PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 123 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bristol, or 11 miles northeast of Lamar. This storm was nearly

stationary. Heavy rainfall may cause hazardous travel conditions due

to ponding on roads and lower visibilities. Some enhanced streamflow

in drainages may be observed.

Locations impacted include…

Hartman and Bristol.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.