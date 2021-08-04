Special Weather Statement issued August 4 at 1:20PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 118 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23

miles west of Two Buttes Reservoir, or 31 miles northwest of

Springfield. This storm was nearly stationary. Heavy rainfall may

cause hazardous travel conditions due to ponding on roads and lower

visibilities. Some enhanced streamflow in drainages may be observed.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Baca,

northeastern Las Animas and south central Bent Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.