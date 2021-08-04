Flood Warning issued August 4 at 6:15AM MDT until August 5 at 8:48AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The Flood Warning continues for

the Purgatoire River Near Las Animas.

* Until tomorrow morning.

* At 5:15 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 10.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 5:15 AM MDT Wednesday was 10.1 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.4 feet

this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding

occurs into low lying areas along the river.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5

feet on 08/19/2004.