Flood Warning issued August 4 at 6:15AM MDT until August 5 at 8:48AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The Flood Warning continues for
the Purgatoire River Near Las Animas.
* Until tomorrow morning.
* At 5:15 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 5:15 AM MDT Wednesday was 10.1 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.4 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding
occurs into low lying areas along the river.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5
feet on 08/19/2004.