Flash Flood Warning issued August 4 at 3:04PM MDT until August 4 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain in Caddoa Creek. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
John Martin Reservoir.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.