Flash Flood Warning issued August 4 at 1:59PM MDT until August 4 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 159 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in Caddoa Creek. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

John Martin Reservoir.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.