Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 8:12PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 808 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles south of Lamar, moving northeast at 10 mph. Heavy rain has
been falling over this region which may cause hazardous travel
conditions due to water ponding on roads. Data suggests streamflows
in the vicinity are around or less than 100cfs, hence why there is
no warning out right now.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central
Prowers and east central Bent Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
