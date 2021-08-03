Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 6:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 635 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles east of Thatcher, or 34 miles southwest of La Junta, moving
southeast at 10 mph. Torrential rain may cause locally enhanced
streamflow in local drainages.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Otero
and north central Las Animas Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
