Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 6:07PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 605 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Delhi, or 31 miles southwest of La Junta. This storm was nearly
stationary.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rainfall will be possible
with this storm. This could cause localized flash flooding if the
storm strengthens.
Locations impacted include…
Delhi.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
