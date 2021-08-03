Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 6:07PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 605 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Delhi, or 31 miles southwest of La Junta. This storm was nearly

stationary.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rainfall will be possible

with this storm. This could cause localized flash flooding if the

storm strengthens.

Locations impacted include…

Delhi.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.