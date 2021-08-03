Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 5:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 530 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Royal Gorge, or 25 miles northwest of Junkins Burn Scar. This storm
was nearly stationary. Heavy rains have been continuous over the
Royal Gorge region. Some locallized enhanced streamflows in streams
and drainages may be possible.
Locations impacted include…
Royal Gorge.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
