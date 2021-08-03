Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 5:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 530 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Royal Gorge, or 25 miles northwest of Junkins Burn Scar. This storm

was nearly stationary. Heavy rains have been continuous over the

Royal Gorge region. Some locallized enhanced streamflows in streams

and drainages may be possible.

Locations impacted include…

Royal Gorge.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.