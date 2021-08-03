Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 5:08PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Royal Gorge, or 30 miles north of Junkins Burn Scar. This storm was
nearly stationary. Heavy rainfall over sheer cliffs may cause some
issues with debris and rocks falling, if the heavy rain continues.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central
Fremont County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
