Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 5:08PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Royal Gorge, or 30 miles north of Junkins Burn Scar. This storm was

nearly stationary. Heavy rainfall over sheer cliffs may cause some

issues with debris and rocks falling, if the heavy rain continues.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central

Fremont County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.