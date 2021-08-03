Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 4:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19

miles west of Kim, or 40 miles north of Des Moines. This storm was

nearly stationary.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Las

Animas County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.