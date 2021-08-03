Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 4:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19
miles west of Kim, or 40 miles north of Des Moines. This storm was
nearly stationary.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Las
Animas County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
