Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 4:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 424 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

northern Hayden Pass Burn Scar, moving south at 10 mph. Heavy rain

has been observed just north of the Hayden Pass Burn Scar and it

moving to the southeast towards the burn scar. Enhanced stream flows

may be possible in the streams and drainages. A Flash Flood Warning

may be possible in the near future.

Locations impacted include…

Hayden Pass Burn Scar.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.