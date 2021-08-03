Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 4:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 424 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
northern Hayden Pass Burn Scar, moving south at 10 mph. Heavy rain
has been observed just north of the Hayden Pass Burn Scar and it
moving to the southeast towards the burn scar. Enhanced stream flows
may be possible in the streams and drainages. A Flash Flood Warning
may be possible in the near future.
Locations impacted include…
Hayden Pass Burn Scar.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
