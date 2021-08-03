Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 4:18PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 417 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles west of Spring Burn Scar south of

Highway 160 in Costilla county to near Cuchara. Movement was east at

10 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph, and torrential rainfall will be possible

with these storms. Localized flash flooding will be possible.

Locations impacted include…

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, Indian

Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, Spring Burn Scar south of

Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Cuchara and Cuchara Pass.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.