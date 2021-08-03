Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 3:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Salida, or 7 miles north of Decker Burn Scar, moving south at 10 mph.

Brief pea size hail, torrential rainfall and winds in excess of 40

mph will be possible with this storm. Flash flooding will be

possible if this storm strengthens.

Locations impacted include…

Decker Burn Scar, Salida, Poncha Springs, Swissvale and Poncha Pass.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.