Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 2:52PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Yoder, or 32 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving north at 10 mph.

Brief pea size hail, torrential rainfall and winds in excess of 40

mph will be possible with this storm. Localized flash flooding will

be possible if storms remain stationary or track over the same

location.

Locations impacted include…

Calhan, Ramah, Yoder and Rush.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.