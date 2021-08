Alerts

At 246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

developing over Pueblo West, or 10 miles northwest of Pueblo. This

activity was nearly stationary. A quick 1 to 2 inches of rain could

fall with this activity, and flash flooding may become possible if

heavy rain persists.

Wind gusts to 40 mph are also possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pueblo West.