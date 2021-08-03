Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles east of Sugarite Canyon State Park, or 13 miles northeast of

Raton, moving east at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm along with torrential rainfall. Localized flash flooding

will be possible if this storm intensifies or remains stationary.

Locations impacted include…

Branson and Trinchera.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.