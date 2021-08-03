Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 2:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 227 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

developing over southeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160

in Huerfano county. This activity was nearly stationary. A quick 1

to 2 inches of rain could fall with this activity, and flash

flooding may become possible if heavy rain persists.

Locations impacted include…

Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring

Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and southeastern

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county.