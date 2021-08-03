Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 2:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 227 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
developing over southeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160
in Huerfano county. This activity was nearly stationary. A quick 1
to 2 inches of rain could fall with this activity, and flash
flooding may become possible if heavy rain persists.
Locations impacted include…
Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring
Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and southeastern
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county.
