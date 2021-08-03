Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 12:56PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1254 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
near Farisita, or 13 miles northeast of Spring Burn Scar, moving
northeast at 10 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rainfall will be possible
with this storm. Localized minor flooding will be possible under the
heavier rain cores.
Locations impacted include…
Farisita, Greenhorn Mountain, Gardner, Rye, San Isabel and Colorado
City.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
