Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 12:56PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1254 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

near Farisita, or 13 miles northeast of Spring Burn Scar, moving

northeast at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rainfall will be possible

with this storm. Localized minor flooding will be possible under the

heavier rain cores.

Locations impacted include…

Farisita, Greenhorn Mountain, Gardner, Rye, San Isabel and Colorado

City.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.