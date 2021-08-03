Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 12:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 1244 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

western Colorado Springs. This storm was nearly stationary.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rainfall will be possible

with this storm. Other storms will continue to blossom across the

Pikes Peak region through 115 PM. Minor localized flooding will be

possible during the heavier rainfall.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Black Forest,

Peyton, Falcon, Cimarron Hills, Cascade and Stratmoor.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.