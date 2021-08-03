Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 1:20PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 118 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

eastern Colorado Springs, moving north at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph, lightning and torrential rainfall will be

possible with this storm. Other storms were developing across

northern Teller and northern El Paso county which could also produce

locally heavy rainfall. Localized rainfall amounts of up to 1.5

inches will be possible which could cause minor flooding.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Woodland Park, Monument, Air Force Academy, Manitou

Springs, Palmer Lake, Calhan, Ramah, Black Forest, Crystola, Peyton,

Falcon, Gleneagle, Peterson AFB, Cimarron Hills and Chipita Park.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.