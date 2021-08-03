Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 11:33AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

Thunderstorms will continue to develop in and near the mountains

through 1230 PM. These will be capable of producing torrential

rainfall, lightning, and localized wind gusts up to 40 mph. Heavy

rainfall on already saturated soils could cause flash flooding to

occur quickly along with rock slides and mud flows in and near

burn scars. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings today.

Be prepared to act quickly if flash flooding threatens and do not

drive into fast flowing water.