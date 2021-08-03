Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 11:33AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
Thunderstorms will continue to develop in and near the mountains
through 1230 PM. These will be capable of producing torrential
rainfall, lightning, and localized wind gusts up to 40 mph. Heavy
rainfall on already saturated soils could cause flash flooding to
occur quickly along with rock slides and mud flows in and near
burn scars. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings today.
Be prepared to act quickly if flash flooding threatens and do not
drive into fast flowing water.
Comments