Flood Warning issued August 3 at 7:31AM MDT until August 4 at 7:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The Flood Warning continues for
the Purgatoire River Near Las Animas.
* Until tomorrow evening.
* At 7:15 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 8.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage this
afternoon to a crest of 9.6 feet this evening. It will then fall
below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding
occurs into low lying areas along the river.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.6
feet on 08/12/1997.
Comments