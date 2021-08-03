Flood Warning issued August 3 at 1:08PM MDT until August 4 at 7:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The Flood Warning continues for

the Purgatoire River Near Las Animas.

* Until tomorrow evening.

* At 7:15 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 8.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage this

afternoon to a crest of 9.6 feet this evening. It will then fall

below flood stage just after midnight tonight.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding

occurs into low lying areas along the river.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.6

feet on August 12, 1997.