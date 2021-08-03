Flash Flood Warning issued August 3 at 8:13PM MDT until August 3 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 813 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Southern Bent County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.