Flash Flood Warning issued August 3 at 5:44PM MDT until August 3 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that earlier thunderstorms

produced 1 to 2 inches of rain across the warned area. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Light to moderate

rain is expected to continue into early evening.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pueblo Depot.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.