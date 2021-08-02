Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 9:04PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 902 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Salida, or 9 miles north of Decker Burn Scar. This storm was nearly

stationary. Moderate to heavy rainfall may cause difficult travel

conditions due to ponding on the roadways. Some streams and

drainages may also have enhanced streamflow.

Locations impacted include…

Salida and Poncha Springs.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.