Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 9:04PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 902 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Salida, or 9 miles north of Decker Burn Scar. This storm was nearly
stationary. Moderate to heavy rainfall may cause difficult travel
conditions due to ponding on the roadways. Some streams and
drainages may also have enhanced streamflow.
Locations impacted include…
Salida and Poncha Springs.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
