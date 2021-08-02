Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 3:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 342 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Poncha Pass, with another storm near Decker Burn Scar, moving south
at 10 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rainfall will be possible
with this storm. If these storms stall too long, minor flooding with
rock and mud flows will be possible on Poncha Pass.
Locations impacted include…
Decker Burn Scar and Poncha Pass.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
