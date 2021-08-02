Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 3:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 342 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Poncha Pass, with another storm near Decker Burn Scar, moving south

at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rainfall will be possible

with this storm. If these storms stall too long, minor flooding with

rock and mud flows will be possible on Poncha Pass.

Locations impacted include…

Decker Burn Scar and Poncha Pass.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.