Flood Warning issued August 2 at 7:28AM MDT until August 4 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Purgatoire River Near Las Animas.
* From late tonight to early Wednesday morning.
* At 6:15 AM MDT Monday the stage was 4.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will rise above flood stage just after
midnight tonight to 9.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall
below flood stage tomorrow afternoon to 4.0 feet and begin rising
again Wednesday evening. It will rise to 4.9 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding
occurs into low lying areas along the river.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.3
feet on 06/07/1983.
