Flood Warning issued August 2 at 7:22AM MDT until August 3 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The Flood Warning continues for

the Arkansas River At La Junta.

* Until tomorrow evening.

* At 6:15 AM MDT Monday the stage was 8.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet

tomorrow morning.

* Impact…At 11.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0

feet on 07/20/1990.