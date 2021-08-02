Flood Warning issued August 2 at 7:22AM MDT until August 3 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The Flood Warning continues for
the Arkansas River At La Junta.
* Until tomorrow evening.
* At 6:15 AM MDT Monday the stage was 8.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet
tomorrow morning.
* Impact…At 11.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0
feet on 07/20/1990.