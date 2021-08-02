Flood Warning issued August 2 at 7:14PM MDT until August 4 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The Flood Warning continues for

the Purgatoire River Near Las Animas.

* From late tonight to Wednesday evening.

* At 6:15 PM MDT Monday the stage was 7.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

tonight to a crest of 10.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then

fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding

occurs into low lying areas along the river.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.1

feet on 07/05/1981.