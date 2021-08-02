Flood Warning issued August 2 at 7:14PM MDT until August 4 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The Flood Warning continues for
the Purgatoire River Near Las Animas.
* From late tonight to Wednesday evening.
* At 6:15 PM MDT Monday the stage was 7.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
tonight to a crest of 10.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then
fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding
occurs into low lying areas along the river.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.1
feet on 07/05/1981.