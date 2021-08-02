Flood Warning issued August 2 at 1:13PM MDT until August 3 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The Flood Warning continues for

the Purgatoire River Near Las Animas.

* From Tuesday morning to tomorrow evening.

* At 12:15 PM MDT Monday the stage was 3.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will rise to 9.0 feet tomorrow morning. It

will then fall to 3.7 feet and begin rising again Wednesday

evening. It will rise to 4.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. It

will then fall again and remain below flood stage.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding

occurs into low lying areas along the river.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.0

feet on 08/19/2008.