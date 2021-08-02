Flash Flood Warning issued August 2 at 7:38PM MDT until August 2 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Spring Burn Scar in…

Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1045 PM MDT.

* At 738 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow

moving through the Oak Creek, south Oak Creek, and Yellowstone

Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and

other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn

Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Spring Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Northern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.