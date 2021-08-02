Flash Flood Warning issued August 2 at 3:49PM MDT until August 2 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Decker Burn Scar in…

Southeastern Chaffee County in central Colorado…

Western Fremont County in central Colorado…

* Until 645 PM MDT.

* At 349 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Decker Burn Scar. Up to 0.5 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1

hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow

moving through the Bear Creek and Loggy Creek. The debris flow can

consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn

Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Decker Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Decker Burn Scar.

This includes the following high risk locations…

County Road 49 and Bear Creek.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.