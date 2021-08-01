Flood Warning issued August 1 at 9:19PM MDT until August 4 at 12:24AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Arkansas River At La Junta.
* Until early Wednesday morning.
* At 8:15 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 10.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to reach 11.0 feet, which is
minor flood stage, at 1 AM tonight, then the river will fall below
11.0 feet until it rises once again to flood stage late tomorrow
evening, around 9PM. The peak stage height is expected to 11.5
feet at 7AM Tuesday morning.
* Impact…At 11.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.4
feet on 06/27/2007.
