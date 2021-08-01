Flood Warning issued August 1 at 7:27AM MDT until August 1 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 727 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicates that rain has mostly ended
across the Flood Warning area, aside from a few areas of light
showers. However, earlier heavy showers during the overnight hours
produced significant flash flooding across the Pueblo area, as
around 2.0 to 5.5 inches of rain fell. While flood waters will
continue to recede through the morning hours, areas of flooding will
remain possible into the mid-morning hours.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Pueblo, Blende, Avondale, Salt Creek and Pueblo Depot.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.