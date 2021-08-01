Flood Warning issued August 1 at 5:44AM MDT until August 1 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
A large portion of central and northern Pueblo County in
southeastern Colorado…
* Until 900 AM MDT.
* At 544 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicates that rain has mostly ended
across the Flood Warning area. However, earlier heavy showers
during the overnight hours produced significant flash flooding
across the Pueblo area, as around 2.0 to 5.5 inches of rain fell.
While flood waters will continue to recede through the morning
hours, areas of flooding will remain possible as late as
mid-morning. This Flood Warning is replacing the Flash Flood
Warning previously in effect for the area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Pueblo, Blende, Avondale, Salt Creek and Pueblo Depot.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
