Flood Warning issued August 1 at 5:29AM MDT until August 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The Flood Warning continues for

the Arkansas River Near Avondale.

* Until this evening.

* At 5:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 7.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to

continue.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 5:00 AM MDT Sunday was 7.2 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.3 feet

this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this morning.

* Impact…At 7.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor lowland flooding occurs

near Avondale

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.8

feet on 04/24/1942.