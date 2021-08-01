Flood Warning issued August 1 at 5:29AM MDT until August 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The Flood Warning continues for
the Arkansas River Near Avondale.
* Until this evening.
* At 5:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 7.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to
continue.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 5:00 AM MDT Sunday was 7.2 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.3 feet
this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this morning.
* Impact…At 7.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor lowland flooding occurs
near Avondale
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.8
feet on 04/24/1942.