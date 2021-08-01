Flood Warning issued August 1 at 1:19PM MDT until August 2 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The Flood Warning continues for

the Arkansas River Near Avondale.

* Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* At 1:00 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 6.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage this

evening to a crest of 7.0 feet this evening. It will then fall

below flood stage just after midnight tonight.

* Impact…At 7.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor lowland flooding occurs

near Avondale

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.8

feet on 04/24/1942.