Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 2:43AM MDT until August 1 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
A large portion of central and northern Pueblo County in
southeastern Colorado…
* Until 900 AM MDT Sunday.
* At 243 AM MDT, moderate to locally heavy rain continues across the
warning area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have already fallen
from earlier shower and thunderstorm activity. Additional rainfall
amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area, as
rain continues through the morning hours. Flash flooding is
ongoing and is expected to continue through the morning hours.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE…Reports of roads washed out with upwards of 4 feet of
standing water, flooded underpasses, and other
significant flooding from an Off-Duty National Weather
Service Meteorologist, trained weather spotters, and
law enforcement.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pueblo, Blende, Avondale, Salt Creek and Pueblo Depot.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Salt Creek, Chico Creek, Blue Ribbon Creek, Boggs Creek, Dry
Creek, Greenhorn Creek, Wild Horse Creek, Fourmile Creek, Burnt
Creek, Sixmile Creek, Edson Arroyo, Fountain Creek, Williams
Creek, Thomkins Arroyo, Black Squirrel Creek, Wolf Arroyo, Saint
Charles River, Tom Hollow, Haynes Creek, Arkansas River and Andy
Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
