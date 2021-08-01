Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 2:43AM MDT until August 1 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

A large portion of central and northern Pueblo County in

southeastern Colorado…

* Until 900 AM MDT Sunday.

* At 243 AM MDT, moderate to locally heavy rain continues across the

warning area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have already fallen

from earlier shower and thunderstorm activity. Additional rainfall

amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area, as

rain continues through the morning hours. Flash flooding is

ongoing and is expected to continue through the morning hours.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Reports of roads washed out with upwards of 4 feet of

standing water, flooded underpasses, and other

significant flooding from an Off-Duty National Weather

Service Meteorologist, trained weather spotters, and

law enforcement.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pueblo, Blende, Avondale, Salt Creek and Pueblo Depot.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Salt Creek, Chico Creek, Blue Ribbon Creek, Boggs Creek, Dry

Creek, Greenhorn Creek, Wild Horse Creek, Fourmile Creek, Burnt

Creek, Sixmile Creek, Edson Arroyo, Fountain Creek, Williams

Creek, Thomkins Arroyo, Black Squirrel Creek, Wolf Arroyo, Saint

Charles River, Tom Hollow, Haynes Creek, Arkansas River and Andy

Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.