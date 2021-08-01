Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 1:38AM MDT until August 1 at 3:15AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 138 AM MDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the

warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional

rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned

area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement earlier reported flooding of underpasses

in the La Junta area.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, John

Martin Reservoir, Hasty, McClave, Fort Lyon and Caddoa.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Horse Creek, Alkali Arroyo, King Arroyo, Limestone Creek, Timpas

Creek, Benton Arroyo, Rule Creek, Dry Creek, East Fork King

Arroyo, Caddoa Creek, Adobe Creek, Arkansas River, Tarbox Arroyo,

Prowers Arroyo, Crooked Arroyo, Anderson Arroyo, Robinson Arroyo,

Vandiver Arroyo and Purgatoire River.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.