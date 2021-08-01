Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 1:38AM MDT until August 1 at 3:15AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 138 AM MDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the
warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional
rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned
area. Flash flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Law enforcement earlier reported flooding of underpasses
in the La Junta area.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, John
Martin Reservoir, Hasty, McClave, Fort Lyon and Caddoa.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Horse Creek, Alkali Arroyo, King Arroyo, Limestone Creek, Timpas
Creek, Benton Arroyo, Rule Creek, Dry Creek, East Fork King
Arroyo, Caddoa Creek, Adobe Creek, Arkansas River, Tarbox Arroyo,
Prowers Arroyo, Crooked Arroyo, Anderson Arroyo, Robinson Arroyo,
Vandiver Arroyo and Purgatoire River.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.