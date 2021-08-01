Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 12:17AM MDT until August 1 at 3:45AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1217 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5
to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Central and northwestern Pueblo and eastern parts of Pueblo West.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Chico Creek, Porter Creek, Blue Ribbon Creek, Tom Hollow, Wild
Horse Creek, Boggs Creek, Dry Creek, Fountain Creek, Wolf Arroyo,
Arkansas River, Andy Creek and Williams Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.