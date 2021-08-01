Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 12:17AM MDT until August 1 at 3:45AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 1217 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5

to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Central and northwestern Pueblo and eastern parts of Pueblo West.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Chico Creek, Porter Creek, Blue Ribbon Creek, Tom Hollow, Wild

Horse Creek, Boggs Creek, Dry Creek, Fountain Creek, Wolf Arroyo,

Arkansas River, Andy Creek and Williams Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.