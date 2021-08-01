Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 1:10AM MDT until August 1 at 2:45AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 110 AM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches
of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…An off-duty National Weather Service Meteorologist
reported multiple cars stranded in flood waters near the
Pueblo Riverwalk and Santa Fe Avenue. Trained spotters
reported over 4.2 inches of rain in the Blende area.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pueblo, Blende, Salt Creek, Avondale and Pueblo Depot.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Salt Creek, Chico Creek, Thomkins Arroyo, Saint Charles River, Tom
Hollow, Haynes Creek, Wild Horse Creek, Boggs Creek, Sixmile
Creek, Edson Arroyo, Fountain Creek, Wolf Arroyo, Arkansas River
and Greenhorn Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.