Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 1:10AM MDT until August 1 at 2:45AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 110 AM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches

of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…An off-duty National Weather Service Meteorologist

reported multiple cars stranded in flood waters near the

Pueblo Riverwalk and Santa Fe Avenue. Trained spotters

reported over 4.2 inches of rain in the Blende area.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pueblo, Blende, Salt Creek, Avondale and Pueblo Depot.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Salt Creek, Chico Creek, Thomkins Arroyo, Saint Charles River, Tom

Hollow, Haynes Creek, Wild Horse Creek, Boggs Creek, Sixmile

Creek, Edson Arroyo, Fountain Creek, Wolf Arroyo, Arkansas River

and Greenhorn Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.