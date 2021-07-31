Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 7:54PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 753 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 17 miles southeast of Thatcher to 17 miles
northeast of Kim to 7 miles northwest of Pritchett to near
Springfield to near Stonington. The line is nearly stationary.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
these storms. Localized flooding near highway 160 is possible. Head
all road closures and alerts.
Locations impacted include…
Springfield, Walsh, Pritchett, Vilas, Campo, Kim, Two Buttes and
Stonington.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
