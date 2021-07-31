Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 7:54PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 753 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 17 miles southeast of Thatcher to 17 miles

northeast of Kim to 7 miles northwest of Pritchett to near

Springfield to near Stonington. The line is nearly stationary.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

these storms. Localized flooding near highway 160 is possible. Head

all road closures and alerts.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Walsh, Pritchett, Vilas, Campo, Kim, Two Buttes and

Stonington.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.