Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 7:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 723 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

and heavy rain along a line extending from Florence to 13 miles

south of Pueblo Reservoir to near Walsenburg to 7 miles west of

Hoehne to near Trinchera.

Movement was nearly stationary.

Extremely heavy rainfall is expected along Interstate 25 from near

Pueblo, south to near Trinidad. Radar estimates of 1 to 3 inches

have been experienced so far, with an additional 1 to 2 inches, with

locally higher amounts possible through 9 PM. Flood prone areas

along Interstate 25 are likely experiencing flooding at this time.

Heed all area road closures. Remember, turn around, don’t drown! In

addition to the heavy rainfall, pea size and hail wind gusts to near

30 mph may be possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southwestern Pueblo, Trinidad, Florence, Walsenburg, Aguilar, Pueblo

Reservoir, Penrose, Hoehne, Trinchera, Canon City, Pueblo West, Rye,

Beulah, Colorado City and Wetmore.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.