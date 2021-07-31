Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 7:20PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 718 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Walsenburg, or 19 miles east of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway
160, moving east at 10 mph. Heavy rain is over Walsenburg right now
which may result in some street flooding and enhanced streamflow
in the banks of the Cucharas River
Locations impacted include…
Walsenburg.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments