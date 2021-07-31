Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 7:20PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 718 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Walsenburg, or 19 miles east of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway

160, moving east at 10 mph. Heavy rain is over Walsenburg right now

which may result in some street flooding and enhanced streamflow

in the banks of the Cucharas River

Locations impacted include…

Walsenburg.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.