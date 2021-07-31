Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles northwest of Campo, or 16 miles south of Springfield, moving
west at 10 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Baca
County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
