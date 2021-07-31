Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles southwest of Stonington, or 22 miles southwest of The Saunders
Elevator, moving southwest at 15 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Baca
County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
