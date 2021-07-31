Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 528 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Two Buttes Reservoir, or 11 miles northeast of Springfield, moving

southwest at 10 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Two Buttes and Two Buttes Reservoir.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.