Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 528 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Two Buttes Reservoir, or 11 miles northeast of Springfield, moving
southwest at 10 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Two Buttes and Two Buttes Reservoir.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
